'Return to form': When Taylor Swift opened up about differences between her albums, Reputation and Lover

The songs by Taylor Swift have been inspirational for many listeners as they are mostly based on real-life incidents. While the pop star does have a massive fan following all around the globe, there is no doubt that every song or album under her name is relatable to the audiences. Her seventh studio album, Lover came off the heels of the vengeful, brash Reputation, as it was a breath of fresh air for listeners. Sharing about the same, the singer once shared about the difference between the two albums.

Taylor Swift shares the differences between her albums, Reputation and Lover

The singer admitted the interesting dynamic that happens between the current and the previous work. During a conversation on the YouTube channel of Apple Music, Taylor Swift opened up about getting more political on her album 'Lover,' and her relationship with her past work. “Everything you do as a standing ovation on your first record if you're having that breakthrough record and then you put out your second body of work,” said the singer. She also said that her work will always be compared to what the audiences liked about her previous records.

“You put out the fourth one then it's compared to the first three and it goes on and on and on by,” said the singer as she weighed how comparison is almost inevitable. The singer flipped her style for ‘Reputation’ which showed the dark side of You Belong with me singer slamming everyone who did her wrong, which were mostly her ex-boyfriends. Adding about the album, she said, “It was like something that was almost a return to form like reputation was such an important record for me.”

Why was the ‘Reputation’ album important for Taylor Swift?

Later in the conversation, the singer revealed why her seventh studio album, ‘Reputation’ was an important album for her career. “It was like something that was almost a return to form like ‘Reputation’ was such an important record for me because I couldn't stop writing and I in like I needed to write that album and I needed to put out that album.”

Let us know in the comments what you think about it and stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: 'Did she write all her own songs?': Revisit the time Taylor Swift called out the music industry for having 'different vocabulary for men and women; WATCH