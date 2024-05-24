New David Duchovny Film To Portray A Strained Father-Son Relationship

In his new directorial venture titled Reverse The Curse, American actor David Duchovny brings an emotional tale of fatherhood. Film distributor Vertical debuted the trailer of this upcoming film exclusively with PEOPLE magazine, and it is a double treat for fans since Duchovny appears on screen as well. Adapted from his novel titled Bucky F—ing Dent, Reverse The Curse is slated for release in June this year.

Reverse The Curse to come out this summer:

Reverse The Curse follows the story of Ted (played by actor Logan Marshall-Green), a failed writer who moves in with his father Marty (played by Duchovny) after learning that the latter has cancer. In an interesting plot, Marty turns out to be a diehard fan of the Boston Red Sox, a baseball team, all while being a New York native. Ted, on the other hand, is a New York Yankees supporter. Despite finding it hard to bond and make amends with his son, the two grow closer during the course of the 1978 Major League Baseball season.

It was all fine until the Sox lost a game, which caused Marty's health to drop significantly. "To keep his dad's spirits up, Ted takes matters into his own hands and manufactures a winning streak with the help of a crew of dad's neighborhood pals," reveals the official synopsis. In the process, Ted befriends Marty's "charming death specialist" Marianna (played by Stephanie Beatriz), as the possibility of love between the two blossoms soon.

The star cast includes Jason Beghe, Evan Handler, Santo Fazio, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Pamela Adlon, as per PEOPLE.

David Duchovny speaks about his new film:

While talking to the outlet, X-Files fame Duchovny said that the inspiration for this work primarily came from two images, one being that of a father who would want to take the illness off his ailing son and onto himself. "Then there was a guy on a roof hammering shingles and talking about how the Red Sox could never win it all and referring to Bucky F----ing Dent as the guy that killed their hopes," he said, calling this the second image that prompted him to craft this humorous yet emotional tale.

He pleaded with the audience to think of grief and death as a journey rather than the “end.” While it may be messy in his words, it can still be replete with absurd and joyous experiences.

