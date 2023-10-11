Revisit the time Billie Eilish got candid about her Tourette's Syndrome; Find out what her 'tics' are?

Billie Eilish, the acclaimed singer-songwriter, recently opened up about her life with Tourette's syndrome during an interview with David Letterman on Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, retrieved via People . In this revealing conversation, Eilish shared her experiences with the neurological disorder, offering insights into her daily challenges and the misconceptions surrounding it.

Eilish, who was diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome at the age of 11, candidly discussed the condition with Letterman. She expressed her willingness to talk about it, mentioning, "I'm very happy to talk about it because it's very, very interesting, and I am incredibly confused by it, and I don't get it."

The renowned singer went ahead and shared that she experienced tics all day, marking it as an extremely exhausting process. “I never don't tic at all, because the main tics that I do constantly, all day long, are like, I wiggle my ear back and forth and raise my eyebrow and click my jaw ... and flex my arm here and flex this arm, flex these muscles. These are things you would never notice if you're just having a conversation with me, but for me, they're very exhausting," she shared.

Billie Eilish on being left offended by people

Eilish also shared the frustrating reactions she often faces due to her tics. She explained how some people misinterpret her actions as attempts at humor. She explained, “They think I'm [ticcing] as a funny move. And so they go, 'Ha.' And I'm always left incredibly offended by that. Or they go 'What?' And then I go, 'I have Tourette's.'"

Eilish highlighted that she's not alone in her journey with Tourette's. She revealed that after sharing her diagnosis in 2018, fellow artists confided in her about their own experiences with the disorder. She added, “So many people have it that you would never know. A couple of artists came forward and said, 'I've actually always had Tourette's,'"

Despite the challenges and misunderstandings, Billie Eilish has come to terms with her condition over the years. She acknowledges that Tourette's is a part of her identity, and while she may not necessarily like it, she has learned to make peace with it. As she eloquently put it, "I have made friends with it. And so now, I'm pretty confident in it."

