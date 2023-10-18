Revisit the time Chris Evans swooned over John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer's Jim and Pam; details Inside

Captain America actor Chris Evans does not hold back when it comes to showing affection for his sitcom favourites. Case in point, the actor has voiced his affection for one of the most loved on-screen pairs, Jim and Pam from The Office . Evans proved he was as relatable as ever when he shared that he binge-watches the popular show on Sundays. Just like the rest of us. The internet swooned over the fact that he shipped Jim and Pam.

Chris Evans tweeted that he shipped Jim and Pam from The Office just like the rest of us

Back in 2021, the Knives Out actor took to Twitter to share what he loved most about The Office couple. He wrote, "When Jim and Pam are having an off day but at the end of the episode they're both leaving each other messages talking about the same things. Good stuff.”

This tweet left the cast of The Office starstruck. John Krasinski , who essays the role of Jim in the series, retweeted the post. He added a GIF of his character doing the infamous jazz hands along with his tweet. But Krasinski wasn’t the only one who got all excited about the tweet. Jenna Fischer who plays Pam also retweeted Evan’s post adding a GIF of Jim and Pam high-fiving.

ALSO READ: 'I haven’t worked all year': Chris Evans says 'maybe' to returning as Captain America while focusing on his love life with Alba Baptista

Chris Evans got excited over the fact that The Office cast acknowledged his tweet

The exchange continued as Evans revealed on his next tweet, "Krasinski is my boy and I've met Jenna once, but for a minute I'm gonna choose to forget that and just enjoy the fact that Jim and Pam both acknowledged this tweet.”

The sweet exchange on Twitter broke the internet with fans all excited about the fact that the Avengers superhero was a fan of the show. A netizen wrote, “Chris Evans watching The Office just proves this man has taste.” While another wrote, “I love that even @ChrisEvans appreciates the little moments of The Office just like the rest of us.”

On the work front, Chris Evans is all set to star in MCU movies, Captain America: Brave New World as well as Avengers: Secret Wars.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans showcases wedding ring in public debut following marriage to Alba Baptista; DEETS inside