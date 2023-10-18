Revisit the time Courtney Cox revealed Jennifer Aniston has eaten THIS dish 'every day for 10 years'

The legacy of the iconic sitcom FRIENDS endures through its iconic characters, memorable quotes, and apparently, Jennifer Aniston's secret salad. While the show wrapped up nearly two decades ago, people are still intrigued by what Jennifer Aniston ate for 10 years on the set. Her co-star and close friend Courteney Cox spilled the beans about the salad, sharing the recipe, and revealing the fact that Aniston ate that same salad constantly for 10 years.

The famous Cobb salad that became synonymous with Jennifer Aniston's daily routine on the FRIENDS set was unveiled by Courteney Cox in an interview with the Los Angeles Times . Courteney marveled at Aniston's control of diet, emphasizing that she had the same salad for 10 years. Cox humorously noted that the salad consumed by her co-star needs to be genuinely tasty and that it made Aniston eat it for continuous 10 years.

Highlighting the ingredients of Aniston's Cobb salad Cox shared, “It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don’t know what. She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it’d better be a good salad, right?”

Jennifer Aniston clarified the ingredients of her Cobb salad

It appears Cox failed to reveal the right ingredients in Aniston’s salad. Jennifer Aniston clarified the ingredients of her salad in an interview with Shape , stating that her viral salad recipe is false. Aniston stated, “I'm sorry, I feel like I'm disappointing everybody, but that's not my salad. It looks delicious, but it's not the salad that I had on FRIENDS.” The superstar further revealed that her famous salad consisted of shredded lettuce, chicken, egg whites, a couple of garbanzo beans, bacon, and a basic vinaigrette. She added she would also sometimes add pecorino cheese to it.

Jennifer Aniston's secret salad, which she enjoyed for a decade on the FRIENDS set, remains a topic of fascination. Revealing the true ingredients of her salad, Aniston allowed the netizens to make her salad even more viral.

