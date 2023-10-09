Revisit the time Daniel Radcliffe confessed he wouldn't join Twitter because of THIS reason; says 'waking up to stories of...'

Numerous Hollywood celebrities actively connect with their followers by sharing both personal and professional aspects of their lives across a range of social media platforms. Many of these celebrities relish interacting with their audience through activities such as tweeting, hosting Instagram live sessions, and posting random updates. Their online presence not only upholds their celebrity status but also grants fans a glimpse into the lives of their cherished actors and actresses.

Nevertheless, there are some celebrities who opt to steer clear of social media entirely, and Daniel Radcliffe happens to be one of them. The actor, renowned for his role in the Harry Potter series, has even provided an explanation for his decision.



Daniel Radcliffe on why he prefers to stay away from social media

In 2020, Daniel Radcliffe made an appearance on the First We Feast show , where he delved into various aspects of his personal and professional life. During the show, he shared his perspective on avoiding social media platforms. The actor explained that he contemplated joining Twitter but ultimately decided against it, saying, "I wish I could provide a well-reasoned, intellectual explanation for this choice because I did think about creating a Twitter account. However, I'm fully aware that if I did, you'd likely wake up to headlines like 'Dan Radcliffe engages in a Twitter feud with a stranger.'"

Daniel Radcliffe’s reasons for avoiding Twitter

Radcliffe, during his appearance on the First We Feast show, elaborated on his past habits when he was younger. He admitted to the regrettable practice of searching for online comments about himself and reading negative remarks, describing it as an "insane and bad thing to do”.

Additionally, he remarked that platforms like Twitter seem like an extension of this behavior, unless he plans to solely indulge in reading positive comments about himself, which he also considers an unhealthy approach. Radcliffe also added, "Aside from that, I don't honestly think I'm mentally strong enough, but at this moment, I'm comfortable with that."

In short, Daniel Radcliffe is happy with his choice to refrain from active participation on social media platforms, and his fans appear to support this decision. Furthermore, Radcliffe has made multiple appearances on interviews and television programs where he openly discusses his life and candidly acknowledges certain aspects of his past behavior.

