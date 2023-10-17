Revisit the time Emily Blunt became desperate to remind a 6-year-old girl that she's the actress from THIS USD 326 million movie

Emily Blunt is as honest as they come in show business. She has that very British quality of being blunt and to the point. She doesn’t even shy away from making fun of herself and is very good at using self-deprecating humor to tell some funny anecdotes.

One such incident happened during one of her appearances on The Graham Norton Show, where she told the host about the time when she met a 6-year old girl at the supermarket and her hilarious reaction to not being recognized by the kid.

Emily Blunt wanted to desperately impress a 6-year old girl with her acting credentials

Small kids have a wonderful ability to be absolutely honest and truthful in their interactions. They don’t care whether they are interacting with a big Hollywood star or just an eccentric person in the supermarket. One 6-year old girl might have considered Emily Blunt to be a part of the aforementioned later category as she couldn't recognise her from any of her roles.

“I had this girl of about 6 years come up to me at a supermarket and ask me, ‘Are you from the Gilmore Girls?’” The Marry Poppins actor told the story on The Graham Norton Show.

When Emily Blunt replied negatively to her query the girl tried a few more times to recall the actress from any other show or movies she might have seen, but couldn’t name any of Emily Blunt starrers. The little girl was disappointed to not have met a famous person and was turning away to go back to her parents.

“I just screamed at her, ‘But I was in Devil Wears Prada’” the actress revealed, referring to her hit USD 326 million movie with Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.

Emily Blunt’s daughter was unimpressed on seeing her on television

For Emily Blunt, it’s not just the strange 6 year old girls that don’t recognise her but even her own daughters who are not overly impressed by her rather prolific career.

On an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers while promoting her film Marry Poppins, the actor revealed that her daughter once saw a promo for A Quiet Place once on television to which her daughter Hazel had a rather subdued reaction.

“You can see her brain exploding, but on the outside she was like ‘uh, cool’” referring to her daughter’s rather unimpressed reaction to seeing her mother on screen.

This goes on to just prove that despite being one of the best actors in the world, Emily Blunt can’t just please everyone. Especially little girls.

