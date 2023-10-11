Revisit the time FRIENDS cast hung out together and broke the internet; Courteney Cox reveals the story behind the famous photo

The cast of FRIENDS have grown to be the best friends in real life that the world of the internet always aspires to. Just like their on-screen characters, they have proven their bond outside the show. However, it might come as a shock that all of the six characters have barely reunited since the show ended in 2004, apart from the HBO Max 'Friends' Reunion. Sharing about the reunion, Courteney Cox , who played Monica Geller, once shared how often they meet.

Courteney Cox shares the entire cast of FRIENDS has only hung out twice

The FRIENDS alum once went hiking with Kevin Nealon for his web series, Hiking with Kevin, and shared about how rare it was to get the cast together. While it was the Instagram post by Jennifer Aniston that broke the internet, Courteney Cox detailed that it takes "forever" for the cast to catch up. "We just actually recently did this, and it took forever. I don't know how many years it was, maybe 15 years — and we finally all got together and had dinner," said the actress.

When Nealon asked about her ideal reunion, it was not one in front of a whole bunch of cameras, but one that recently happened. She revealed the fun they all had together, and how rare it was for all six of them to be in the same room at the same time. Describing her ideal Friends reunion, Cox said, "When we get together, which is never, it only just happened, this doesn't happen very often, like twice since we ended the show. It's just the most fun, we laugh so hard."

Jennifer Aniston’s photo that broke the internet

The on-screen Rachel Green’s debut on Instagram caused a stir on the platform as her post went viral. The fans of the sitcom were enthralled as she wrote, “And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM" in the caption. The post featured the iconic cast members. "I think I broke it," said the actress to a fan who commented on her post. The massive attention to her account caused a technical error as fans were temporarily unable to follow the star after her first post – a selfie with her costars – which caused an influx of followers, likes, and comments.

