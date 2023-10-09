Revisit the time Harry Styles joked about Don't Worry Darling drama; says 'I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on...'

Harry Styles, the former One Direction band member turned actor has been in the headlines ever since he has been in the headlines. While earlier it was his news with the band, in recent times, he was headlining due to his relationships. The singer and actor was last seen in Don't Worry Darling, which was directed by his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde . During the press tour of the movie, he was seemingly seen spitting on his co-actor Chris Pine and reacting about the same, Styles once joked at the speculation in his live-show.

Harry Styles pokes fun at Chris Pine spit controversy

Not Harry Styles saying he went to Venice to spit on Chris Pine hahah 😂 pic.twitter.com/DuJHlEADy8 — Michelle Broomes (@Michiixx) September 8, 2022

Social media was on fire when the report suggested Styles appeared to spit as he was sitting down next to Pine at the premiere of their film Don't Worry Darling in Venice. The singer cum actress joked on the stage that he had visited the Venice Film Festival to spit on actor Chris Pine , poking fun at the online speculation that there may be tensions between the two actors. "I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine, but fear not, we're back," said Style to his fans during his performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to multiple fan videos on the internet.

After the remark, the crowd erupted in applause as he was resuming his US tour at New York's Madison Square Garden. The online speculation suggested that Styles sat down for an out-of-competition premiere, and he appeared to spit on his co-star, who was seated between him and the film's director Olivia Wilde. Chris stopped clapping and looked down at his lap before smiling with an awkward face.

What did Chris Pine have to say about the controversy?

Representatives for Pine denied that the incident had occurred and said it was a "ridiculous story" and a "complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation." The statement later said, "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Don't Worry Darling is streaming on Netflix

