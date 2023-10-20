Revisit the time Henry Cavill hilariously 'got stopped twice' at Times Square while testing out a Superman theory

Henry Cavill is an actor who excels in his roles, leaving an indelible mark on audiences with his commanding presence on screen. Whether he's embodying the iconic monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher or the beloved DC superhero Superman , Henry has consistently delivered exceptional performances, amassing a worldwide fan following.

Despite his popularity as Superman, there was a surprising moment when fans couldn't recognize him as he casually strolled through Times Square in Manhattan. Henry recounted this amusing incident during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Here’s what Henry Cavil said about the Times Square incident

In 2016, Henry Cavill , alongside Ben Affleck and Amy Adams, appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote their film, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. During that episode, Henry Cavill shared a memorable story about an experience when he went unnoticed in his Clark Kent attire.

He recounted a time when he visited Times Square in Manhattan wearing a Superman shirt, and to his surprise, not a single person recognized him. Henry encountered two interruptions during his time in Times Square: one when someone approached him for directions to Grand Central Station, and another when he was informed by someone that he couldn't take photos in a specific area.

ALSO READ: 'They told me I was close': When Henry Cavill opened up about losing James Bond role to Daniel Craig

Henry Cavil also posted the video on his Instagram handle

Henry went as far as sharing a video of his journey in one of the world's most iconic tourist destinations on his Instagram profile, along with the caption: "To those who had doubts, these glasses do the job. Regards, Superman."

When Henry recounted the incident, it left everyone both astonished and amused simultaneously. It underscored the actor's remarkable commitment to his craft when it comes to embodying a character. In fact, he seamlessly blends into his on-camera role to the extent that people can't even recognize him when he's out and about in public.

Henry Cavill has starred in a multitude of blockbuster films such as "Man of Steel," "Enola Holmes," "The Tudors," "Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice," and numerous others. He has garnered numerous awards for his performances, including his award-winning role in the hit series "The Witcher."

ALSO READ: ‘It was something I wasn’t going to...': When Henry Cavill revealed he was going to get the part of The Witcher by hook or crook