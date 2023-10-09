Revisit the time Jennifer Lawrence admitted to having a 'feminist meltdown' after she married Cooke Maroney; Here's what happened

Jennifer Lawrence has been one of the most vocal Hollywood stars who has never backed down from her words. While her statements have often kept her in the headlines, JLaw has been a true feminist. Her romantic relationships have always seen ups and downs, but that does not bend her thought process or beliefs, as she once revealed that there was some hesitancy to change her last name upon marrying Cooke Maroney in 2019.

Jennifer Lawrence had a 'feminist meltdown' after marrying Cooke Maroney

Changing the last name was just too much for the Silver Linings Playbook actress when she married art gallerist, Cooke Maroney. In an interview with The New York Times, she revealed that she was initially hesitant about taking on her new husband's last name after their intimate wedding in 2019. Jennifer Lawrence said, “God, I had such a feminist meltdown about changing my name because it's my identity. It's the first thing I'm given."

The Don’t Look Up actress decided that she does want to give her original name as she got the name with the same. However, she decided she would like to have the same last name. "I was born with the name Jennifer Lawrence, but that got taken from me when I was 21 and I never got it back," added the Oscar-winner actress. But, her then-husband and her son used it privately while she still used Lawrence publicly. "So it didn't feel like I was giving up anything. That name already belongs to them," she added.

ALSO READ: ‘I feel like it was our…’: When Jennifer Lawrence shared insights into her close friendship with Emma Stone

The Hunger Games actress had commitment anxiety before marrying Cooke Maroney

In the same conversation, she admitted she was hesitant about settling down and realized later she was experiencing commitment anxiety. "When you don't fully know yourself, you have no idea where to put yourself. And then I met my husband, and he was like, 'Put yourself here.' I was like, 'That feels right, but what if it's not?'” sad Jennifer Lawrence. Adding more about her commitment anxiety, she added "It was coming out of my performance in all these different creative ways, but I wasn't conscious of it.”

Let us know in the comments what you think about it and stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: When Adele and Jennifer Lawrence celebrated Hunger Games' star's engagement in the most iconic way possible