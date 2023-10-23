Revisit the time Jennifer Lawrence revealed she 'dropped out of middle school' because she 'never felt very smart'

Jennifer Lawrence, the renowned actress with an Oscar-winning career, has a unique story that sets her apart from many in Hollywood. While she boasts impressive achievements and international fame, she made a pivotal decision at a young age that changed the trajectory of her life. Lawrence revealed that she dropped out of middle school to pursue her true interest, paving the way to her successful career in the entertainment industry.

Jennifer Lawrence never perceived herself as smart

In a revealing interview with 60 Minutes, retrieved from CBS News , Lawrence admitted that she struggled in school as she never considered herself smart. However, she shared that despite all this she relates well to the scripts and is very confident of this quality.

Lawrence shared, “I struggled through school. I never felt very smart. And when I’m reading a script, and I feel like I know exactly what it would look like if somebody felt that way, that was a whole part of my brain that I didn’t know existed. It’s something that I could be confident in, and I didn’t want to let it go."

Jennifer Lawrence on her decision to drop out of middle school

Despite being confident about her skills in acting, it’s just tremendously difficult for a middle-schooler to convince their parents to allow her to drop out of middle school. Lawrence was no exception to this, she shared, “It’s so hard to explain, it was just an overwhelming feeling of, ‘I get this. This is what I was meant to do.' And to get people to try to understand that when you’re 14 years old, wanting to drop out of school and do this and your parents are just like, ‘You’re out of your mind.'"

Lawrence added that because she dropped out of school she doesn't possess a GED or middle school diploma and she learnt through self-studying. "I dropped out of middle school. I don’t technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated."

Today, more than a decade after that life-changing decision, Jennifer Lawrence stands by her choice. "I wanted to forge my own path. I found what I wanted to do, and I didn't want anything getting in the way of it," she explained. While her path might be unconventional, her success and passion are undeniably remarkable, showcasing her true passion for acting.

