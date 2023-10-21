Revisit the time Jennifer Lawrence 'uninvited' all her 'haters' from seeing THIS USD 151.5 million movie; said 'If you have a blog...'

Jennifer Lawrence, acclaimed for her versatility as an actress, took on a challenging and intense role in the film Red Sparrow. Portraying the character Dominika Egorova, a Russian ballerina turned seductive spy, Lawrence showcased her remarkable acting range. The film, directed by Francis Lawrence, delves into the world of espionage, manipulation, and the blurred lines of trust and deceit. Jennifer Lawrence's compelling performance in Red Sparrow captivated audiences, demonstrating her ability to excel in complex and demanding roles, and solidifying her status as one of Hollywood's most talented and sought-after actresses.

Jennifer Lawrence uninvited haters to watch Red Sparrow

Back in 2018 when Red Sparrow, a gripping exploration of the human cost of espionage, caught the attention of fans worldwide, Jennifer Lawrence told her haters not to see the movie. During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, when the host divulged on her movie Red Sparrow, Lawrence said, “It’s a psychological spy drama. I’m a woman but it’s entertaining, don’t put political weight on it. If you’re a typical hater and have a blog, don’t go. You’re officially totally uninvited.” She continued, “I would like to officially uninvite all the haters to go see Red Sparrow.”

Jennifer Lawrence on learning about spying

During the conversation, Colbert asked her, “Did you learn anything about spying?” Lawrence said, “Not really. I mean I know how to pick locks. Somebody told me something really interesting I was asking about because the movie is more about the emotions that go into that kind of lifestyle, the anxiety. It seems really stressful. So I was like, ‘How do you tell your kids you’re a spy?’ and what somebody told me,” she laughed and said, “I don’t want to give away our government secrets.”

