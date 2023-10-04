Revisit the time Jennifer Lawrence would scream 'Lunch' to cut a scene in X-Men, says she 'hates acting unnecessarily'

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1's Ali Plumb, Jennifer Lawrence offered fans a peek behind the curtain, sharing some hilarious yet dedicated behind-the-scenes stories from her illustrious career. From her iconic role as Mystique in the X-Men series to her critically acclaimed performance in Silver Linings Playbook and her latest venture in Red Sparrow, Lawrence reflected on some of her biggest movies and the moments that made them memorable.

X-Men blooper reels and the iconic LUNCH moment

One of the highlights of the interview was when Lawrence discussed her time working on X-Men: First Class in 2011. The host of the show mentioned the blooper reels from the X-Men films, describing them as "hysterical." While Lawrence admitted that she had never watched the blooper reels, she vividly recalled the moments they had captured. One particular snippet involved Lawrence exclaiming "LUNCH" during a scene. The host humorously sympathized with her, acknowledging that sometimes actors just want a scene to be over. Lawrence confessed, "When you want a scene to be over, you are like, 'LUNCH,' and I feel for you."

Lawrence went on to explain her aversion to unnecessary acting and rehearsing. She shared her discomfort with rehearsing scenes where she had to perform simple actions like walking from one spot to another. The actress expressed her embarrassment at having to stand still for prolonged periods after finishing a scene, admitting that it made her anxious.

Dealing with long make-up hours

The conversation also touched upon the long hours that actors often endure on sets. Lawrence quipped that the extensive, grueling hours on a film set were a perfect fit for her, given her fondness for a more laid-back lifestyle.

The interview took a dive into the arduous makeup process that Lawrence and her co-stars endured, particularly in the X-Men series, where elaborate transformations were required. Lawrence recalled the eight-hour makeup sessions and the need to stay focused when transitioning from the makeup chair to being in front of the camera.

In her candid interview, Jennifer Lawrence provided fans with a glimpse into the world of filmmaking, shedding light on the challenges and quirky moments that make movie sets both daunting and delightful. Her genuine and down-to-earth personality continues to endear her to audiences worldwide.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lawrence starrer No Hard Feelings: Trailer, release date, and more details; All you need to know