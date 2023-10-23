Revisit the time Katy Perry glitched in reality on stage; WATCH

Katy Perry made headlines when her eye glitch video went viral, an incident that occurred while she was performing at Las Vegas. Fans were quick to theorise all sorts of conspiracy theorists that ranged from her being a robot to her being a part of a secret society. The infamous video shows her trying to lift one of her eyelids which is forced shut.

Katy Perry took to social media to comment on her viral eye glitch video

And while fans waited with bated breath to hear back from the pop icon, she shared the viral video on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come and see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year.” She put an end to all the crazy conspiracies surrounding the incident with her hilarious caption. In the video, she also wrote, “POV: When you see 2023 PLAYdates.”

Promoting her upcoming event in Vegas, she wrote, “The show’s set list is a fun (rollercoaster) through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren’t all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers.” The 39 year old singer also added, “This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all.”

Katy Perry explained why her eye glitched during the Las Vegas concert

Later that year, Vogue posted a video on it’s TikTok where Katy Perry spoke about the incident. She disclosed, "I do this pose called 'doll eye,' I can close one eye at a time and still like maintain all function."

The singer continued, "I've sat in a hair and make-up chair for 15 years. If they're putting eyeshadow on this eye and someone is putting my hair up into a French twist, I want to give notes in real-time."

The video of her eye-glitch however made fans forge the wildest theories. Netizens took to Twitter with their theories. A user wrote, "Her clone was glitching. That’s scary.” While another wrote, “Her robot seems to glitch a lot."

