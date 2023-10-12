Revisit the time Nick Jonas revealed that the Jonas Brothers 'spent a year basically doing therapy' together for THIS reason

The Jonas Brothers, consisting of Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, experienced a significant hiatus from their band after achieving massive success in the mid-2000s. The group took a break to explore solo endeavors, leading to rumors of a permanent split. However, in February 2019, they made a stunning comeback with their single Sucker. The song not only topped the charts but also rejuvenated their brotherly bond. Their subsequent album, Happiness Begins, solidified their return, delighting fans with a blend of mature sound and their signature harmonious melodies, proving that some bonds are unbreakable.

Jonas Brothers spent a year in therapy before their comeback

In an interview with James Corden, Jonas Brothers shared that their comeback album and the release of Sucker on March 1 were pivotal moments in their journey of self-discovery as a band. It was revealed that Kevin, Joe, and Nick had some issues to resolve before reuniting as a band after a years-long hiatus. Nick said, “We literally spent a year basically doing therapy, working through some things, and figuring out what this chapter would look like. We’ve had to be really open and honest. There are things in the past that bothered us from time to time, even in our performances that we would do.”

Jonas Brothers' shocking realization

In an unexpected turn of events, the Jonas Brothers disclosed that reuniting the band wasn't their initial goal. It was during the filming of their upcoming Amazon documentary that they had a revelation where they yearned to make music together once more.

Speaking of the documentary, Nick said, “It was gonna be a story about where we are today. And that was, separate lives doing separate things – Joe with DNCE, and me with my solo stuff. During that time, we started to realize there was a magic that we felt like we were missing. So, the process was basically just, ‘Why don’t we give this another shot?'”

Since 2013’s First Time after the band split, Jonas Brothers released their first single Sucker in 2019.

