Revisit the time Prince Harry revealed how he saw Princess Diana's death as a wall; said 'her perfume' unlocked memories he 'never thought' he had

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, made headlines with the release of his memoir titled Spare. The book explored his evolving role in the monarchy, his service in the military, and his efforts to promote mental health awareness and social causes. Earlier this year, Prince Harry candidly opened up about his new book, Spare on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and spoke about his mother Princess Diana, and her untimely demise. He even opened up about how the death of his mother left an impact on him.

When Prince Harry opened up about Princess Diana’s death

Earlier this year, Prince Harry candidly opened up about his new book, Spare on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. When Colbert asked about the time of Princess Diana’s death, adding, “The last two years is interesting, you were 38 and she was 36 when she died. What is the moment like when someone at a young age loses a parent? For many people, there is a significant moment when you become older than that parent whose loom so large in your mind, when you’re older than they are when you’ve seen more of life than they have such as it is. What was that moment like for you or was it significant at all?”

Prince Harry replied, “Well, she died at 36, and I was 36 when this all kicked off. As in January of 2020 was when my wife and I basically said enough. We can’t cope and we can’t deal with this. We need to carve out something different. So, that was an interesting lap of time.” Colbert questioned, “You talk about her death (Princess Diana), the moment in your life as being a wall, over which you couldn’t see. How do you see that wall now? You’ve been through self-reflection and therapy about that. Have you been able to see over it?”

In his response, Harry said, “Yeah, I have definitely been able to see over it. I would that I haven’t necessarily kicked it down but I have managed to reach the top and start removing bricks as opposed to poking one through and looking and poking another one through. The wall has reduced in size.”

The Duke of Sussex added, “That is Poly through writing a book, Poly through therapy and having her scent, her perfume, and sprang it, and being able to unlock memories that I never thought I had. But there were memories pre-12-year-old that I would never be able to access, and that sucks. That’s really sad.”

Prince Harry on Spare

During the interaction, Colbert asked, “A lot of sensational leaks in the days coming up with this. I know that you yourself are a very private person for being a public figure. You are revealing a lot of public figures. You are revealing a lot of things in here. You must be on a certain level, kind of nerve-racking to be out there to publicly, physically represent the book…are you glad now to be out here, people can see this book after all these leaks, so they can see the context of these remarks.”

Reacting to the same, Harry said, “Yes, context is everything. As we know, writing this book has been a cathartic experience. Hard times and happy times.”

The Duke of Sussex mentioned how he is bringing up memories he never knew he had. Divulging further, Harry said, “Bringing up memories that I didn’t think I had. But yes, context is everything, and unfortunately due to those leaks, the British press, which are central to so much of my story in my 38 years up to this point.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry made a public appearance recently with his wife Meghan Markle in New York. The couple attended an event organized by Archewell Foundation on Mental Health Day.

