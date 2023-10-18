Revisit the time Ryan Gosling revealed THESE were 'two of the greatest girlfriends' he's ever had; Details inside

Ryan Gosling is unarguably one of the hottest actors in the showbiz industry. While the Oscar-nominated actor had a varied list of romantic partners in his life, he once revealed two of his best girlfriends. His relationship with Rachel McAdams and Sandra Bullock was all over the headlines until he settled with Eva Mendes. However, the world knows it's hard to forget some of the beautiful women in life, but for the Barbie actor, it was way too hard as he called them, the "two of the greatest girlfriends of all time".

Ryan Gosling shared his two of the best girlfriends in his life

The La La Land actor, who dated Sandra Bullock for a year until 2003 and saw his two-year romance with Rachel McAdams end in 2007, once got candid about his past relationships. During a conversation about his career and personal life with The Times ( Cheatsheet ) in 2011, the actor revealed how he was focused on his career and said he hasn't found anyone who could "top" the romance he had with his former girlfriends. “I had two of the greatest girlfriends of all time. I haven’t met anybody who could top them,” said Ryan Gosling .

Dwelling deep into what went wrong in his past relationships, the actor believed both relationships ended because both he and his girlfriends work in Hollywood. "Showbusiness is the bad guy. When both people are in showbusiness it's too much show business. It takes all of the light, so nothing else can grow," he added.

Ryan Gosling moved on to McAdams after dating Bullock

Sandra Bullock was the first The Notebook actor dated out of the two. They met on the set of the feature Murder by Numbers, but they dated for less than two years as they ended their relationship. Bullock was then 37, and Gosling just 21 at the time, went from "just friends" to quietly dating off-camera. However, he was quick to move on with his Notebook co-star Rachel McAdams and felt their romance superseded the romance depicted in their movie.

