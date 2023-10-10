Revisit the time Sophie Turner admitted she and her friends 'hated' Jonas Brothers before she knew Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner rose to prominence with the cult-hit series Game of Thrones . She later got married to Joe Jonas and gave birth to two daughters, Willa and Delphine. The couple filed for divorce last month, which has been subject to much conjecture and media scrutiny. We revisit the time that Sophie Turner revealed that she and her friends were not big fans of the Jonas Brothers before she started dating the singer.

Sophie Turner shared the reason why her friends hated the Jonas Brothers

Speaking to Elle, Turner had revealed that her friends, "were not Jonas Brothers fans." She went on to explain that, "There was this band in the UK called Busted. They had a hit called ‘Year 3000.’ It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So, we hated them.”

Sophie Turner recalled the first time she met Joe Jonas for the first time

However, things took a turn when she met Joe Jonas. Joe’s agent suggested that she should meet Joe Jonas. She shared, "(Joe's agent) was like, ‘You remind me of one of my clients. I bet you two would really hit it off.’” They then decided to meet up for drinks, she revealed, “I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought, ‘He’s gonna be such a (expletive). He didn’t bring security. He brought a friend, and they drank just as hard as the rest of us. I remember the two of us spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we just found a space far in the corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I was, like, not bored. It wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk – it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable."

In the interview, she revealed that marriage gave her a sense of security. She added, "Just the word husband and the word wife—it just solidifies the relationship. I love being married. I think it’s wonderful. I’m sure we’ll have our hiccups and our different things. But right now, it’s like the security and the safety is everything."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have filed for divorce seeking joint custody of their kids.

