Revisit the time SZA called out her Record Label president Punch for holding her music, she claimed 'BEEN hostile'

Pop artists invest considerable time and effort into crafting both individual songs and entire albums. While fans enthusiastically demonstrate their love and support for their favorite musicians , they often remain unaware of the arduous journey that precedes the production and release of these musical works. Artists has to navigate a complex series of procedures to bring their ambitious projects to their fans, relying on the support of record labels, agencies, and other management entities to ensure a seamless release.

Any hiccups in this process can lead to delays, and causes tension between the artists and their respective management teams. This was precisely the situation faced by the beloved pop artist SZA , who publicly pointed fingers at her record label for the postponement of her music release.

That time when SZA openly blamed her Record Label president

In 2020, a Twitter incident unfolded when SZA's fans began inquiring about her upcoming music and album release. In response, SZA directed them to inquire with Punch, who is not only a rapper but also serves as the president of Top Dawg Entertainment, the label that represents SZA. Some fans proceeded to question Punch on Twitter about the album release, to which Punch simply responded with the word "Soon." SZA then chimed in with a remark, expressing her frustration by saying, "He tells me the same thing all the time. Welcome to my frustrating life."

SZA’s remarks on her relationship with the TDE Label

A Twitter user inquired of SZA, "Would you describe this as an unfavorable or hostile relationship, or is it simply beyond your control, meaning you're unaware?" In response, SZA conveyed,”BEEN hostile”. This prompted a surge of anger among her fans, leading to the trending hashtag #FreeSZA and their demand for her liberation.

Punch faced substantial criticism following this, and he responded via tweets. He expressed, "I am a human being, and your comments are causing me emotional distress." In a subsequent tweet, he added, "I will remember you individuals once the meet and greets pop off again.”

SZA made her debut with the album "Ctrl," which saw its release on June 9, 2017, under the labels Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records. Additionally, SZA has collaborated with renowned artists such as Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled.

