Revisit the time Taylor Swift revealed she turned into a clique version of the 'girl in a big city' stereotype after moving to NYC

Taylor Swift, the music sensation who's known for her lyrical prowess, took her talents to the bustling streets of NYC marking a pivotal moment in her life and career. Leaving behind her country roots, she embraced the vibrant energy of the city, crafting a fresh, dynamic image. This transition not only influenced her music but also her public persona, as she navigated the complexities of fame in the heart of Manhattan. Swift's journey in NYC became emblematic of her ability to reinvent herself, reflecting the ever-evolving nature of her artistry and her fearless embrace of new experiences.

Taylor Swift shares what it was like to be a ‘girl in a big city’

During a candid interview with Clara Amfo on BBC Radio 1 back in 2019, pop icon singer Taylor Swift opened up about her time when she moved to New York City at the age of 24. When Amfo asked, “When you first landed here, did you have that sort of cliché feels like ‘Wow, I’ve made it, I can be anyone, I’m in New York’”?

Swift replied, “Literally, that cliché feeling was literally my entire personality for like a year. I would feel like walking down the street in New York, I’d be like, ‘I’m gonna get my groceries in New York because I’m just a girl in a bit city’. Like I just was fully inspired by the whole thing. I don’t think you should ever have to apologize for your excitement just because it’s like I don’t know just because something’s cliché doesn’t mean it’s not something that’s awesome.”

ALSO READ: 'When I was 23 and...': When Taylor Swift revealed how people tried to 'minimize' her skills by s***shaming her

Taylor Swift on ‘worst kind of person’

During their conversation, Amfo asked, “Sure what people call you know supposedly cheesy, it’s just joy, isn’t it?”

Swift said, “Yeah, like the worst kind of person is someone who makes someone feel bad, dumb, or stupid for like being excited about something.”

The duo then shifted to talk about Swift’s album ‘Lover’ which was released back in 2019. Amfo questioned Swift on how she feels having her album be number one but that she legally owns”. Swift replied adding, “It’s sort of the most satisfying feeling in the world. To own this record, to know that you know this is something that I’ve always written all my own music. I’ve always made all of my decisions, I’ve always curated absolutely everything about what I do but you know the fact that I own it it’s just there’s something about that that makes it more special than anything I’ve ever done.”

ALSO READ: 'When I was 23 and...': When Taylor Swift revealed how people tried to 'minimize' her skills by s***shaming her