Revisit the time the Thor: Love and Thunder end-credits scene left Chris Hemsworth asking 'Wait, um, what?'

Thor, the god of thunder is arguably one of the strongest Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the character has four solo movies, the highest for any MCU character, it has been speculated that Chris Hemsworth will reappear once again with his Mjolnir and Strombreaker. However, the Thor: Love and Thunder ending teased that there is more to the character and the actor once was left confused as he watched his last MCU movie.

Chris Hemsworth once shared his reaction upon watching Thor: Love and Thunder's end-credits scene

In the last movie, the superhero fandom saw Hemsworth's demigod battles alongside Natalie Portman's amped-up Jane Foster, and now the hammer-wielding Mighty Thor to Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. However, the movie was not well recieved by the audiences as it could not stand up to the expectations. The movie’s end credit scene teased that Chris Hemsworth will return in the MCU but it is yet to be announced when. However, while watching the Thor: Love and Thunder end-credits scene, the actor was left saying "Wait, um, what?"

The MCU star is yet to discuss his return as the prince of Asgard after four solo movies, whereas his other Avengers actors have got only three solo movies. However, the actor was perplexed enough to quiz Natalie Portman about the revelation the next day as he told USA Today , "I asked Natalie today, I was like, is that you or me? ... That was a surprise to me. I literally said that to Natalie, 'Are they talking about you or me?' Because I don't know." The actor revealed that he has no specific plans for his character but is ready to return at any time. "I love playing this character, and until someone says 'We're done with you,' I'll keep giving it a crack," he added.

Will Chris Hemsworth return as Thor?

After playing Thor in eight films of the MCU, the God of Thunder's characterization had faced a lot of changes. Talking about his return, Chris Hemsworth once said that it is dependent on the type of story told and the uniqueness of said story. The Extraction actor mentioned wanting his return to see "a drastically different version" of the character in the future.

