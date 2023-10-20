Revisit when Nicki Minaj revealed she had two rappers reach out to her after she included them in her THIS album

Nicki Minaj is one of the most popular female rap artists in the world. In an industry that is intensely dominated by male artists, she has carved out her own space, giving many hit songs along the way that have been major pop-culture touchstones as well.

Nicki Minaj on the artists that reached out to her after she mentioned them in her album

Nicki Minaj is known to be a lively personality and has a lot of fun interactions with the interviewers whenever she is in the spotlight. The talented rapper is known for not holding back while stating her opinion whether on social media or in her songs.

Singers and Rappers are often known to mention people in their songs or write the songs with someone in mind. In Rap culture, the use of a diss track, that is a song specifically made to throw shade on another artist is quite prevalent.

Nicki Minaj, in her 2018 album Queen, made some tracks that had mentioned many other artists that she knew personally. While appearing on the Stephen Colbert Show in 2018, the Super Bass rapper revealed that two people actually reached out to her because of their mentions in the album. When Stephen asked who they were, the Barbie World singer refused to say their names.

“One person was a bit irritated at first, but when I explained to him how much I love him, he understood. Then one person just kept laughing” the Tusa singer explained to Colbert.

Nicki Minaj’s hilarious uncut interview with Stephen Colbert

Most late-night talk shows are quite formal. With so many restrictions in place because of the broadcasting regulations, the guests in these shows have to maintain a certain decorum and not use swear words or inappropriate behavior on national television.

Though, for some special guests the script can be flipped. Something similar happened when Nicki Minaj came to The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert in 2018. With her lively personality and the uncensored way she expresses herself, the host of the show Stephen Colbert decided to quickly adapt to his guest and let her have the space to express herself freely. The resulting conversation turned out to be a hilarious uncut interview that has since garnered more than 15 million views on Youtube.

