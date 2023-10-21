Revisit when Zendaya revealed she didn't have 'normal' High School experience; Find out why

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, known simply as Zendaya, is a multifaceted talent who has taken the entertainment world by storm. Challengers actress ideally started her career with Disney like many other notable celebrities aka Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and Miley Cyrus. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Rue in the hit HBO series Euphoria and has also graced the big screen in movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune. Zendaya's influence extends beyond her acting prowess; she's celebrated for her advocacy for social issues, red-carpet fashion statements, and inspiring young generations to chase their dreams with passion and resilience.

Zendaya on her high school experience

Zendaya had a multi-talented force in the entertainment industry. From her breakthrough role in HBO’s Euphoria to impeccable style, she is one of the industry’s most promising young talents. But that didn’t come off easy for her in real life. Back in 2021, Zendaya went undercover on an episode of Actually Me and responded to fans' questions on the internet. She was reportedly the February cover star for GQ. When a fan questioned her, “What was Zendaya Coleman like in high school?”, she responded, “Well, I didn’t go to regular high school, so I did high school on a set in a room with the teacher and myself. So, my high school experience wasn’t necessarily typical. I was working a lot; I was mostly by myself. So, I didn’t really have any like other students to kind of navigate my normal high school experience with. It’s a little bit different.”

ALSO READ: 'Annoying capability of doing everything very well': Revisit when Zendaya complimented Tom Holland; said she thought they 'were gonna keep it chill...'

Zendaya on favorite Harry Potter character

While Zendaya was answering fans' questions, she also reflected on her “favorite Harry Potter character at Hogwarts House”. She said, “People may say this is basic but I’m gonna go with Harry Potter himself and Gryffindor. Why? Because when I went to the Harry Potter Museum for my birthday, they told me that when they asked people who their favorite character was, people never say Harry, somehow because he’s the lead character and he is like the chosen one. People decide not to choose him because they think they’re being cool. But he is the chosen one people. He’s been through a lot since he’s a G, so I’m going with Harry.” She continued, “I feel like I’m a Gryffindor because I've always loved lions, so I just feel like that just feels right.”

ALSO READ: ‘How chaotic that might look?’: When Zendaya revealed she wanted to ‘explore high school’ in Euphoria season 3 as producer and actor