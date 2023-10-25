Revisit when Zendaya revealed why she couldn't direct an episode of Euphoria; said 'I had to act in it...'

Zendaya is one of the biggest names in the showbiz industry and has made her mark. As the actress has been part of some of the highest-grossing movies in Hollywood like the Spider-Man and Dune franchise, she has also appeared in the HBO superhit series, Euphoria. The former Disney darling also earned a prestigious Emmy award for her work on the show. Along with being the face of the series, the young actress was also supposed to direct an episode of the series but could not as it was too much for her.

After being the face the of series, she was set to get behind the camera and direct an episode of Euphoria. As she wasn’t content with just acting on the show, the Spider-Man actress went on to become the executive producer of the show as she got even more creative input over her character, Rue, and the direction of the show. Zendaya was in conversation with Vogue and was asked when she would direct season 2, episode 6, A Thousand Little Trees of Blood. Replying to the question, she the Emmy winner said, “It’s funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it.”

As the Dune actress has proven time and time again to be a formidable force in front of the camera, it would have been amazing to watch her behind the camera in the director’s chair. She added to her answer and said, “I didn't have enough time, so unfortunately, I wasn't able to this time around. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way. So, next season probably.”

The Euphoria creator predicted that Zendaya would direct

The actress had support from Euphoria writer and creator, Sam Levinson if she would helm the director’s chair. Sam once predicted Zendaya's directing talent in 2019 as he shared about her. “ I’m just looking at her and I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be a year or two before she’s directing.’ She’s so meticulous and so thoughtful about it. It’s inspiring, as a storyteller and as someone who’s able to push the show wherever it wants to go. It just really excites me,” he added.

