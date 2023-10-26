Revisiting moment when Tom Hiddleston did accurate accents and impressions while putting on a suit

Tom Hiddleston is a marvelous actor. He rose to prominence after his portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He first started as Loki in Thor in 2011 and then last in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Among several others, the actor is known for many things, like his impeccable acting skills and his accent impressions.

In a 2017 interview with GQ, Tom Hiddleston gave his finest performance of different accents while he put on a suit. Take a look!

Revisiting when Tom Hiddleston did accurate accents and impressions while putting on a suit

Tom Hiddleston is well-known for his celebrity impersonations. The actor's impersonations are so brilliant that he frequently receives requests during interviews and public engagements. His breadth of accents and dialects is astounding, ranging from Owen Wilson and Chris Hemsworth to Christopher Walken and even Al Pacino.

While preparing for a 2017 GQ photo shoot in London, the British actor delivered a brief course in British accents. Hiddleston said, "Speaking in any accent is all about the tune." The Thor star claimed that an American accent followed the same pattern; however, an Irish accent tends to go up in pitch when you stress something and then go down in the end.

The Loki actor Hiddleston explained in the native dialect, "It's quite soft in Edinburgh, but generally if you want to stress something, you go up in pitch and then go down." Hiddleston suggested camping it up a bit when asked how to buy coffee in a British accent without them thinking someone is American. He said, "Good morning, darling. If you can help me, what I really want is a nice cup of tea and a pain au chocolat."

In astonishment, the stylist revealed that she does not drink coffee. And, while Hiddleston seemed disappointed by her revelation, he appeared delighted with her choice of dress for him. Hiddleston inquired, "I like this suit very much; who made it?" To which she said, "Louis Vuitton."

Tom Hiddleston on the work front

Tom Hiddleston, born in Westminster, London, studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and worked on several stage, TV, and film productions before landing his big break in Marvel's Thor as Loki. The actor's critically acclaimed character Loki is gearing up to be back in character with Deadpool 3, which is slated to release next year and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

