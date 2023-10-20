Revisiting moment when Tom Hiddleston made Math sound sexy

In the world of entertainment, it's not every day that a renowned actor takes a shot at making mathematical equations sound sexy. Back in 2016, during a segment on BBC Radio, Tom Hiddleston did just that, leaving listeners and viewers both surprised and amused. As we revisit this quirky and unforgettable moment, let's take a trip down memory lane and relive the time when Tom Hiddleston breathed life into mathematical formulas.

The Challenge: Making Math seductive

The scene was set during a segment on BBC Radio, where the host playfully challenged Tom Hiddleston to read mathematical equations in a seductive tone. The host explained, "There are equations in my studio, but they don't sound sexy. So when I say, like Einstein's theory of relativity, E equals MC squared, that's not enticing. So, we are going to see if Tom Hiddleston could make these sound a little bit more enticing, also I'm going to add some dramatic reverb."

ALSO READ: ‘What can I say here?’: When Tom Hiddleston spoke about how different his character is in The Avengers as compared to Thor

Tom Hiddleston's sultry delivery

Never one to back down from a challenge, Tom Hiddleston embraced the task with enthusiasm. He began with Einstein's iconic equation, E=MC². With a voice that oozed charm and allure, he explained, "Einstein's theory of relativity is E equals MC squared." The dramatic reverb added to the atmosphere, creating an unexpectedly enticing performance.

The sultry math lesson continued as Tom Hiddleston turned his attention to the Pythagorean equation: “A squared plus B squared equals to C squared.” His charming narration brought a sense of allure to a theorem that many had only encountered in a classroom setting.

ALSO READ: 'Which is nuts': When Tom Hiddleston revealed he originally auditioned for Thor; WATCH him try his hand at the character

For the grand finale, Tom Hiddleston tackled the universally known mathematical constant, Pi. He made even this concept sound fascinating: "Pi is the circumference divided by the diameter of any circle. It is impossible to know the exact value, but Pi is approximately 3.1415926358979328462." The host, undoubtedly impressed, exclaimed, "Oh, beautiful."

Internet reactions: Math, made sexy

Tom Hiddleston's performance didn't just captivate the host but also left the internet buzzing with amusement. In the comments section of the YouTube video featuring the segment, fans expressed their delight. One user humorously noted, "If Tom Hiddleston would be a math teacher, then no student would fail in maths." Another added, "This man can make the ingredients on a shampoo bottle sound sexy."

Advertisement

In hindsight, this delightful and unexpected performance by Tom Hiddleston continues to remind us of the actor's charisma and his ability to add a touch of allure to even the most unexpected subjects, leaving an indelible mark on our memories as a truly unique moment in pop culture history.

ALSO READ: 'I remember going to see Devdas': Revisit the time Tom Hiddleston and Shahrukh Khan made us believe in our own multiverse of madness