Revisiting Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's ICONIC PIC that shook the internet; Here's why they posed together

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, two names that are important to the current pop culture. Both women have made their mark on the industry in their own ways, but fans always assumed the duo didn't see eye to eye, even though the starlets themselves addressed it. But Gomez and Bieber decided to take things into their own hands last year when they posed for a photo together, which broke the internet and became the biggest headline in the news. Here's what an insider had to say about the famous picture.

Why did Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose together?

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber took the spotlight last year at the Academy Museum Gala when they posed for a photo together. The pictures showed the two hugging each other, and smiling at the camera. This was the iconic shot that everyone was shocked by. Especially because for the longest time, people believed the duo was cross with each other because of Justin Bieber. Now many made the mistake of thinking, that the singer and Bieber happened to be at the right place at the right time, attending the same event. However, it's essential to recognize that behind this public display of camaraderie, there was a more profound message the women aimed to convey.

As per an insider who talked to Entertainment Tonight, the women wanted to indirectly tell fans who've set them against each other because of their romantic association with Justin Bieber, that there is no beef between them. The insider told the outlet, "Selena and Hailey were both super chill together at the Academy Museum Gala. They've both moved on and are happy in their own lives. They wanted to show the world that there's no beef or bad feelings between them anymore.

How did Justin Bieber react to the Academy Museum Gala photos?

While we know how the 26-year-old and Good for You singer took the picture to make a statement, what did the man, Justin Bieber, who was the reason these two were pitted against each other, feel about it? Another source told Entertainment Tonight, "Justin is very happy with the fact that they can all move on and that it can be peaceful between everyone."

Meanwhile, the Rhode Skin founder has opened up about her relationship in the past, with the Come and Get It singer. She revealed on Call Her Daddy podcast, that the two had talked privately, and were absolutely good with each other.

