Revisiting the moment Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds made a debut as family of four

Let's turn back the clock to December 2016 when Hollywood's power couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, graced the world with an enchanting glimpse of their picture-perfect family. It was a momentous occasion that fans and media had eagerly anticipated, a rare public appearance that introduced their adorable daughters, James, who was almost two at the time, and their newborn baby girl, who was later named as Inez.

The Hollywood walk of fame surprise

The event that brought the Reynolds-Lively clan into the spotlight was none other than Ryan Reynolds' Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony. As he received one of the industry's most prestigious honors, he did so with his radiant wife, Blake, by his side and their two little bundles of joy in tow.

While the couple had been notorious for keeping their family life private, this marked an exception to their rule of secrecy. The sight of James, with her cherubic face and bright eyes, and her baby sister nestled in her mother's arms, was a heartwarming revelation to their fans worldwide. It was the first public appearance for the Reynolds-Lively daughters, and it melted hearts all around.

Ryan's touching tribute to Blake

During the ceremony, Ryan Reynolds took the opportunity to express his deep gratitude and affection for his wife. In his heartwarming speech, he declared, "I want to thank my wife, Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me. You are the best thing, the best thing that has ever happened to me--second only to this star."

He playfully continued, "You make everything better, absolutely everything in my life better. You've made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential." The genuine love and admiration between the couple were palpable, leaving everyone in awe of their bond.

Following the ceremony, both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to share their joy and gratitude. Ryan humorously captioned a photo of himself by his star, writing, "This is one of those 'pinch me' moments. But not in the creepy way my Aunt used to do it." Meanwhile, Blake's post was a touch more sentimental as she shared a picture of the family standing proudly atop Ryan's star.

The month of December in 2016 was a time when the Reynolds-Lively family radiated happiness and togetherness on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, leaving an enduring impression of their love and devotion for all to see. Well, the beautiful couple was blessed with a third daughter--Betty in 2019.

