Revisiting the moment Cillian Murphy revealed Peaky Blinder's best line

Peaky Blinders has been one of the best cult classic shows which has a fan base all around the globe. As it was Cillian Murphy playing Thomas Shelby, his dialogues and lines highlight the show's amazing writing style. The six seasons of the crime saga had stylish violence, men and women in suits puffing on cigarettes, and a lot of dramatic dialogues, and the lead actor once revealed the best line from the show.

Cillian Murphy recalls the Peaky Blinder's best lines

The actor added more life to Thomas Shelby's brooding musings as Steven Knight's script had sassy banter and cinematic lines which just made it more popular around the world. During a conversation with BBC Radio 1's film critic Ali Plumb, the Peaky Blinder actor looked back at the compelling dialogue in the show that has stayed memorable for viewers over the years. When asked about the particular lines of Thomas Shelby that are stuck in the actor’s head, Cillian Murphy recalls the line from the show, “All religion is a foolish answer to a foolish question.”

These lines were always like a joy for the actor and were in his head everywhere he went. Cillian could not remember when he used the particular line and in what context and added, “It’s pretty amazing, peaceful writing” as he chucked about the scene.

ALSO READ: 'It’s a long journey': How did Cillian Murphy 'step into' his Peaky Blinders character Thomas Shelby after every season

Will Cillian Murphy return as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders?

When the six seasons of the BBC's hit drama Peaky Blinders ended, the actor got more fame and recognition after playing the lead role in Christopher Nolan’s atomic epic drama, Oppenheimer. As the movie propelled him to a new level of stardom enjoyed by A-listers, the success became a huge boost for the previously announced Peaky Blinders movie, The head of the titular crime gang in Birmingham during the aftermath of World War I will be seen in the new movie which will follow the storyline from the previous six seasons.

The studio is yet to give an official confirmation but the creator, Steven Knight CBE, explained there won’t be a season seven as fans can look forward to the feature-length Peaky Blinders film to wrap up the series.

Let us know in the comments what you think about it and stay tuned for more updates.

All season of Peaky Blinders is available on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Did Cillian Murphy’s dominance lead to other Peaky Blinders star’s exit? Read to find out