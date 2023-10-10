Revisiting the moment Timothée Chalamet impersonated Harry Styles on Saturday Night Live

Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles have a lot in common. They both are certified fashion icons for the current generation, along with being the quintessential sensitive men who serve as the muse for many women all around the world.

Back in 2020, American Comedy show Saturday Night Live decided to give fans a wonderful crossover and have Timothée Chalamet, the host for that week, play Harry Styles in a hilarious skit.

Timothée Chalamet hilariously played Harry Styles on Saturday Night Live

Timothée Chalamet famously hosted SNL in 2020. Along with his viral skit where he portrayed a hip-hop enthusiast with Pete Davidson, that appearance gave us another iconic moment. That was the skit in which the Call me By Your Name actor played a parody version of singer Harry Styles.

Appearing in the skit with Ego Nwodim, who portrayed iconic singer and actress Dionne Warwick , the Oscar nominated actor was spot on in his impersonation of Harry Styles’ iconic British accent. The skit revolved around the fact that Dionne Warwick, who has been a legend in the industry for many years doesn’t know who Harry Styles is.

The joke was actually derived from the fact that Dionne Warwick had recently joined Twitter at the time and was making constant headlines for the adorable way she didn’t seem to know much about many of current generation’s pop-icons like Chance The Rapper or The Weeknd .

Timothée Chalamet on the meaning behind Harry Styles’ song Watermelon Sugar

During the skit, in which a talk show environment was created, Dionne Warwick (Ego Nwodim) asked Harry Styles (Timothée Chalamet) about the meaning behind his hit song Watermelon Sugar .

"Well, I think it's just about summer, but some people think it's about oral sex," he had explained.

The apparently conservative Dionne Warwick seemed scandalized by the description until Chalamet, as Styles clarified, "But, uh, on a woman.” This seemed to mollify Ego Nwodim’s Dionne Warwick to some extent.

The whole exchange was quite hilarious and ended up being a highlight from Timothée Chalamet’s SNL episode, the skit went on for some time with different SNL cast members portraying different new generation artists like Billie Eilish, a parody version of Timothée Chalamet and even Machine Gun Kelly who was played by none other than Pete Davidson .

