Revisiting the moment when Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie interrupted a monologue

Sometimes, even late-night talk shows can't contain the star power of Hollywood's A-listers. Such was the case when the trio of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, the stars of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, decided to make a grand entrance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Their spontaneous interruption of Jimmy Kimmel's monologue created a memorable and unexpected moment that had both the audience and the host in a state of pleasant surprise.

Jimmy Kimmel experiences a star-stubbed interruption on his show

Kimmel had quite a unique experience when he was interrupted by superstars like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio as he delivered his monologue on his late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kimmel's audience erupted in applause as Robbie casually used the late-night host's stage as a shortcut to reach the premiere happening across the street for her film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. “I’m just heading to the premiere. So just cutting through,” Robbie claimed.

Soon after, Brad Pitt, who plays the stuntman Cliff Booth in the movie, followed suit. Pitt's appearance was just as brief, with a quick wave to the crowd and a mention of having to get to the premiere, before he, too, disappeared. Pitt made the show's host question, “I just want to say, this is not some kind of alleyway.” Kimmel seemed pretty done with these interruptions as he marked, “Some of these stars think they own the place. They think they can just interrupt a television show.”

ALSO READ: ‘I don’t see the point’: When Brad Pitt opened up about the reason behind why he hasn’t joined social media yet

Leonardo DiCaprio made an unexpected invitation on Jimmy Kimmel’s show

But the most surprising interruption came when Leonardo DiCaprio, the superstar who portrayed Rick Dalton in the film, decided to stop by. His appearance wasn't just about making a brief entrance; it carried an unexpected and generous twist. DiCaprio paused to invite Kimmel's entire audience to the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood happening right across the street. DiCaprio stated, “I’m really sorry, Jimmy… I actually came here to invite your whole audience to our premiere across the street.”

The unexpected interruption of Jimmy Kimmel's show by the stars of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was a delightful and memorable moment for both the live audience and viewers at home. The ease with which Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio made their way through the set was surely hilarious.

ALSO READ: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie join forces again for new project