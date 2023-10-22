Revisiting the moment when Mark Ruffalo had almost gotten ‘fired’ for revealing MCU’s next title

Spilling the Marvel movie spoilers is an unofficial crime that many moviegoers commit. However, it is only the audience who spoil the fun but Mark Ruffalo who is infamous for spoiling Marvel's secrets. The actor has proved that when it comes to keeping a secret, he is not a reliable person as sometimes he just spills the fun for the audience which causes a lot of damage for the makers. In a series of events, the Hulk actor once almost got himself ‘fired’ for revealing a title for the Avengers 4 movie.

Mark Ruffalo revealed the Avengers 4 title by mistake

.@JimmyFallon, I trust that you will cut my spoiler slip on the show tonight. That was “off the record” homey. Please don’t get me in trouble with Marvel (Barry) again. DM me back. M — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 5, 2018

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: End Game is still one of the iconic superhero movies that has a massive fanbase all around the globe. The Hulk actor once appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he was asked if he had anything new to share about the highly anticipated Infinity War sequel, leading him to supposedly announce the super-secret title, which was bleeped out in the telecast. Mark Ruffalo publicly asked Jimmy Fallon to "cut my spoiler clip on the show", hours before his interview was due to air.

Dude, it’s too late - already sent the final show to Burbank for air. Are you sure you’re gonna be in trouble? We could maybe bleep it out. What is “DM”? https://t.co/GMds1hGO8X — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 5, 2018

The host of the show responded saying that it is too late as he had already sent the final show to Burbank for air. “We could maybe bleep it out. What is “DM”?” added the tweet by Jimmy Fallon. Later in a deleted tweet, The Russo Brothers, directors of the Avengers: End Game, then responded to Ruffalo's tweet at Fallon, joking that he was fired for spoiling the title. However, this was not the first time the actor performed such an incident. His appearance did feature what appears to be the name of the Avengers film, but it was bleeped out in the final cut..

ALSO READ: ‘I was scared': When Mark Ruffalo recalled he had second thoughts about accepting the role of Hulk in Avengers

Mark Ruffalo once live-streamed Thor: Ragnarok

During the premier of Thor: Ragnarok in October 2017, the actor decided to do a live stream of the said event on Facebook, so he could share his excitement with his fans. However, the funny part is that he was so thrilled by the event that when the film started the latter put his phone in his pocket without ending the stream beforehand which spilled movie on the internet.

Advertisement

Let us know in the comments what you think about Mark Ruffalo and stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: Robert Downey Jr. still holds a grudge against Mark Ruffalo for this reason; DETAILS INSIDE