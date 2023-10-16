Revisiting the moment when Tom Hiddleston refused to talk about his relationship with Taylor Swift

Tom Hiddleston has been an unlikely heartthrob since his breakthrough role as Loki in the first Thor film. His inherent charm and incredible talent made him one of the most sought after men in Hollywood.

That’s why fans were elated when they got to know that the Avengers actor was romantically linked with none other than Taylor Swift in 2016. However, that excitement didn’t last too long as the pair broke up just 3 months after dating. After their fall-out, Tom Hiddleston even shut down some questions regarding his relationship with the pop-star.

Tom Hiddleston once opened up about his relationship with Taylor Swift

Celebrity relationships are always highly publicized. People are just incredibly interested in their lives and want to know what goes on behind the scenes. That’s what happened when the general public got to know about a potential link-up between Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston.

The celebrity couple were highly covered in the media and had their moves thoroughly followed. Though their relationship couldn’t last long and both of them separated just after 3 months. Tom Hiddleston was constantly asked about his relationship with the Lover singer and had gotten quite tired of answering such questions. That’s why when asked when he was asked by The Telegraph whether he regretted the decision, he answer was quite terse and succinct,

"What should I regret, in your mind? I would rather not talk about this, if that's alright," the Thor actor had replied.

Tom Hiddleston on the importance of privacy for him as an actor

Actors, singers and many of the artists who end up getting ultra famous have much of their private lives unknowingly publicized across tabloids. . This kind of treatment is bound to bother anyone who just wants to produce great art, Tom Hiddleston happens to be one of those celebrities

A classically trained actor, Hiddleston seemed to prioritize his privacy in relation to the questions that were being thrown at him due to his association with Taylor Swift.

"Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don't conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate," Hiddleston had told The Telegraph in relation to their line of questioning about Taylor Swift.

The whole public scrutiny didn’t define his career though and the actor went on to do some really exciting projects in the future. His role as Loki made him such a big household name that he now has a whole Disney+ series based on that character.

