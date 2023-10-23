Revisiting the moment when Tom Hiddleston sang a song in regard to what a great pirate he was

Tom Hiddleston, renowned for his charismatic performances, is best known for portraying the mischievous god Loki in the MCU. However, there's one role that stands out as a delightful departure from his usual characters – the charming and singing pirate in Disney's The Pirate Fairy. Hiddleston lent his voice to an animated Captain James Hook, in a film that brought pirates and fairies together in an unforgettable adventure. But the superstar did not just lend his voice to dialogues but also sang a song in the film.

Tom Hiddleston voiced James Hook in The Pirate Fairy

In the animated adventure film, The Pirate Fairy, Hiddleston took on the role of a young James Hook, initially shown as a mere cabin boy; the character eventually releases his true identity as Captain James Hook. The movie, directed by Peggy Holmes and released in 2014, is the fifth installment in Disneytoon Studios' Tinker Bell film series. It features a star-studded cast, with Tom Hiddleston as one of the standout voices alongside Christina Hendricks, Lucy Hale, Megan Hilty, and Anjelica Huston.

Hiddleston's character, Captain Hook, is portrayed in his formative years. He relishes the life of a pirate, driven by ambitions of plunder and adventure. Hiddleston, describing Hook as per MTV , said, "He knows he's bad. He relishes being a pirate and has these huge ambitions to steal and plunder. As a child, you're partly afraid of him, but you partly love him."

Tom Hiddleston exhibits his talent in singing by lending his voice in The Pirate Fairy

What truly makes The Pirate Fairy special is the moment when Tom Hiddleston showcases his musical talents. Fans got to witness Hiddleston singing a jolly and spirited pirate song in the 2014 animated film. As he lends his voice to the catchy tune, he leads a chorus of fellow pirates, each dreaming of the treasures they'll seize and the adventures they'll embark on. Hiddleston surely found another way to impress netizens and this time it was his singing skills.

While Tom Hiddleston has achieved widespread recognition for his complex characters in live-action films, his role as a singing pirate in "The Pirate Fairy" remains a memorable one, thanks to his singing abilities.

