Revisiting the moment when Zayn Malik ALMOST made Harry Styles and One Direction believe they had to help deliver a baby on Nickelodeon set

In a funny throwback moment, fans of the famous boy band One Direction once got a good laugh when Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson pulled off a memorable prank. They nearly had their bandmate Harry Styles and the rest of the group convinced that they were going to help deliver a baby on the set of a Nickelodeon show. This hilarious prank, which happened when the band was at the peak of their popularity, resurfaced and had Directioners laughing their hearts out.

How did Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson pull off an hilarious prank?

As per a fan video shared on youtube account named craig0wens, the preparation for this prank was incredibly clever. Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson brought in an actress to play the role of a Nickelodeon producer, and she sported a very realistic baby bump thanks to a lifelike pregnancy prosthetic. As Zayn and Louis mentioned in the video in their own words, “Today, we're here to prank the rest of the boys. We've hired an actress to play our Nickelodeon producer, and she's got one of those Hollywood-style bumps that look so real. The boys are gonna think she's gonna be giving birth, so we're gonna have a bit of fun with it and try to see what their natural reactions are.”

ALSO READ: When Harry Styles revealed how traveling inspired his writing and creativity methods

As per the video, the band members were completely in the dark about what was coming, which made their reactions all the more authentic. As the boys gathered on the set, their "producer" made her entrance, and the fun began. As per the video, she started complaining about being uncomfortable, hinting at the imminent arrival of her baby. This sent the group into a frenzy of panic, as they were taken off guard.

How did Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson proceed with throwing the prank?

As per the video, Louis and Zayn's acting abilities were really impressive at that moment. They pretended to be very concerned for the "pregnant" producer, and they did it very convincingly. They even got some of their bandmates to join in and help with the fake delivery situation. The whole scene turned into a bit of chaos as they did their best to comfort the fake pregnant woman, offering to sing to the baby and making frantic calls to their own family members for advice.

ALSO READ: ‘How about…?’: Revisiting moment when Harry Styles played hilarious prank on pizza delivery guy

The authenticity of the prank was further enhanced by the producer's acting skills, who convincingly expressed distress and discomfort. Her cries for help and the urgency she portrayed had the group in a state of disarray.

Advertisement

However, the prank didn't go on for too long before the truth was revealed, and the Nickelodeon producer broke character, leaving the boys in stitches. It was all in good fun, and the boys took it in stride, but the prank provided a memorable moment during their time in the spotlight.

ALSO READ: Revisiting the moment Harry Styles gave his two cents on One Direction reunion; claimed they had something 'really special together'