Revisiting the time Graham Norton spoke about Chris Evans making headlines for Knives Out cable knit sweater

Chris Evans appeared on an episode of The Graham Norton Show on May 29, 2020. The actor, renowned for playing Captain America in Avengers and the host, discussed Evans' murder mystery Knives Out which was released in 2019. Apart from the movie, Chris Evans cable knit sweater was one particular piece from Knives Out that went viral. Revisit the time Graham Norton recalled how Evans made headlines for his cable knit sweater.

When Graham Norton read a few headlines for Chris Evans on his sweater

Norton praised Evans and told him that he loved him in Knives Out, as the movie went all gangbusters. He stated that people loved the plot as well as the characters but astonishingly they also loved the cable knit swear the star wore. Graham then told the Avengers star that people all a went so mad for the sweater that it made the headlines.

The host then went on to play a clip where they could read a few headlines. One headline said, “Everyone going nuts over Chris Evans ’ Knives Out sweater,” while another one read “Chris Evans In A Sweater Is Getting People Hot And Bothered Over Knitwear.”

Norton then said he liked the third one which said, “Here’s How You Can Get Chris Evans’ Sweater From Knives Out,” to which Norton cheekly replied, “Presumably I’ll go to a shop.” Reacting to the headlines, the Gifted actor replied that it’s his career goal to try and let some sort of prop or animate object do the heavy lifting for him and then take all the credit. Later, when the TV host joked with Evans saying he could never wear one again, said that whenever he wore a sweater he’d get side eyes from people. To which Graham replied, “But someone in your family can wear one.”

He featured a picture of the Playing It Cool star’s dog in a knit sweater, adding, “How beautiful is the dog disguise,” to which the Captain America star replied, “He hated it, he hated it and he looked so good in it.” Norton then commented, “I think, I think he doesn't like it with no sleeves.”

ALSO READ: ‘You're a…’: When Chris Evans reacted to Jeremy Renner's brutal injury where he had ‘30 plus’ broken bones

When Daniel Craig spoke about the obsession around Chris Evans’ cable knit sweater

The No Time To Die actor said he didn't understand why the internet went crazy over Evans' now-famous cream cable-knit sweater worn by his character Ransom Drysdale in the Knives Out movie. In a 2022 interview with BBC Radio 1, Craig remarked, “That's the bit that goes over my head. I'm not sure what you mean. It's like Chris Evans is wearing a jumper.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Evans is all set for his upcoming 2023 release, Red One, starring alongside Dwayne Johnson . He will also be seen in Pain Hustlers alongside Emily Blunt releasing on Netflix on October 23, 2023.

ALSO READ: ‘There’s a beauty in that…’: When Chris Evans spoke about the ending of it’s MCU character Captain America after ‘it’s great run’