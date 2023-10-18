Revisiting when Taylor Swift taught Zac Efron how to play guitar for EPIC duet

Taylor Swift is a cultural phenomenon. She has taken over the globe through her unmatched discography and ever-magical tour. Today everybody is a Swifitie, and we are loving every bit of it. She has made headlines for various reasons. From her highly publicized relationships to her record-breaking career, She always manages to top the charts one way or another. But besides being a phenomenal artist, she once tried her hand at acting through voice and did a film with the very handsome Zac Efron. The two lend their voices to a film called The Lorax. For the same reason, they did multiple interviews, including one with Ellen DeGeneres in 2012. We are revisiting the moment when Taylor Swift taught him how to play the guitar and even performed a duet together.

ALSO READ: ‘We just pushed each other…’: Jack Antonoff opens up about his ‘relationship’ and why he and Taylor Swift work so well together

Taylor Swift and Zac Efron performed a duet

In February 2012, Taylor Swift and Zac Efron appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote their film The Lorax. During their time on the show, the two made a not-so-subtle dig at Ellen by singing about the toxic work culture on her set.

Swift and Efron both looked stunning during their appearances on the show. Swift looked elegant in a blue floral-themed dress with a caramel-colored belt around her waist. Efron was as attractive as ever, wearing a black leather jacket over a V-neck T-shirt and jeans.

Swift opened the conversation by claiming that Efron wanted to show off his amazing guitar talents after only one lesson with the End Game singer. Efron agreed with the statement and nodded. Soon after, two guitars were brought out for the two stars, and DeGeneres encouraged them both to do a little treat for the crowd.

The duo chose to delight the audience with their interpretation of Foster the People Pumped Up Kicks. Swift was given a larger guitar, while Efron was given a smaller one because he was still a beginner. Swift first assisted the actor from The Greatest Showman with the chords and even encouraged him when he got it perfect. Swift exclaimed with delight and said, "That's so good!"

Swift's reaction, according to Ellen DeGeneres, was similar to that of a girlfriend. "Only a girlfriend would react that quickly like that," the Finding Nemo voice actress explained. The two continued to groove to the music, ignoring their host. Almost halfway through the song, and immediately after DeGeneres' comment, Efron spoke up and asked that the lyrics be changed.

Before beginning to sing, Efron paused to reflect on the words. The introduction of the song made it evident that it was going to be about Ellen DeGeneres. The singer and actress sang about Degeneres' weird interviews and her slick, cool sweaters.

As the song progressed, Efron remarked that it was strange that he and Swift were both addressed as if they were boyfriend and girlfriend. The duo developed the chorus to Pumped Up Kicks, singing, "Every single time I come on this show, it's really weird, really weird, all because of Ellen."

Advertisement

Taylor Swift on the professional front

Since her duet with Zac Efron, Taylor has released many songs and albums and has now become a global hit. Currently, the singer has been busy with her fourth re-recorded album released this month, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), on October 27, 2023. Swift is also gearing up to go back on the road for her smashing Eras Tour. Meanwhile, Swift also had her Eras Tour concert film, which was released on October 13, 2023.

ALSO READ: 'Kind of watch them for months and months...': Revisit the time Taylor Swift saw some very CONFUSING blog posts about her fans' reaction to meeting her