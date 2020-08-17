  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Revolutionary Love's Kang Sora announces marriage to non celebrity boyfriend; To have a small, private wedding

In a statement via her agency, Hyun Bin's ex-girlfriend Kang So-ra announced her marriage to her older non-celebrity boyfriend. The couple was originally going to have their wedding ceremony on August 29 but due to the COVID-19 situation, they will now have a small, private gathering instead.
35453 reads Mumbai
Revolutionary Love's Kang Sora announces marriage to non celebrity boyfriend; To have a small, private weddingRevolutionary Love's Kang Sora announces marriage to non celebrity boyfriend; To have a small, private wedding

In some pleasantly surprising news, Kang So-ra announced her marriage to her non-celebrity boyfriend. You may know her from popular K-dramas like Doctor Stranger and Revolutionary Love. In a statement which was shared by her agency Plum Actors, the good news was shared with details about the wedding ceremony. "Hello. This is Plum Actors. We are announcing some news regarding actress Kang So-ra. Plum Actors’ actress Kang So-ra and her older non-celebrity boyfriend, based on their trust and love for one another, have decided to tie the knot," the statement began, via Soompi.

Talking about the initial wedding plans that got tampered with due to the COVID-19 situation, the statement continued, "The wedding was originally scheduled for August 29, but the ceremony has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation worsening again. The ceremony will be replaced by a small gathering between the couple and their direct families. In consideration of the non-celebrity groom-to-be and each side’s family, all details will be kept private, so we ask for the reporters’ understanding."

"Kang So-ra will continue to greet all of you as an actress with good projects and activities. Please send support and blessings to actress Kang So-ra, who is facing a new beginning in her life. Thank you," the statement concluded.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

ALSO READ: Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo DENY dating rumours: Media outlets often make up things in their own imagination

Meanwhile, So-ra was earlier in a relationship with Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin. The ex-couple met in October 2016 and confirmed their relationship in December of the same year. Bin and So-ran then ended their relationship, after almost a year of dating, in 2017.

Credits :Soompi

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement