Revolutionary Love's Kang Sora announces marriage to non celebrity boyfriend; To have a small, private wedding

In a statement via her agency, Hyun Bin's ex-girlfriend Kang So-ra announced her marriage to her older non-celebrity boyfriend. The couple was originally going to have their wedding ceremony on August 29 but due to the COVID-19 situation, they will now have a small, private gathering instead.

In some pleasantly surprising news, Kang So-ra announced her marriage to her non-celebrity boyfriend. You may know her from popular K-dramas like Doctor Stranger and Revolutionary Love. In a statement which was shared by her agency Plum Actors, the good news was shared with details about the wedding ceremony. "Hello. This is Plum Actors. We are announcing some news regarding actress Kang So-ra. Plum Actors’ actress Kang So-ra and her older non-celebrity boyfriend, based on their trust and love for one another, have decided to tie the knot," the statement began, via Soompi.

Talking about the initial wedding plans that got tampered with due to the COVID-19 situation, the statement continued, "The wedding was originally scheduled for August 29, but the ceremony has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation worsening again. The ceremony will be replaced by a small gathering between the couple and their direct families. In consideration of the non-celebrity groom-to-be and each side’s family, all details will be kept private, so we ask for the reporters’ understanding."

"Kang So-ra will continue to greet all of you as an actress with good projects and activities. Please send support and blessings to actress Kang So-ra, who is facing a new beginning in her life. Thank you," the statement concluded.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Meanwhile, So-ra was earlier in a relationship with Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin. The ex-couple met in October 2016 and confirmed their relationship in December of the same year. Bin and So-ran then ended their relationship, after almost a year of dating, in 2017.

