  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty lends support to Britney Spears after singer spoke against conservatorship

Rhea Chakraborty comes out in the support of Britney Spears as the singer spoke about ending her conservatorship in court.
17726 reads Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty comes out in Britney Spears support Rhea Chakraborty lends support to Britney Spears after singer spoke against conservatorship
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

According to US Weekly, international singer Britney Spears has been under conservatorship for the last 13 years. Reportedly, she was placed under the legal guardianship of her father Jamie Spears in 2008. She suffered a public breakdown amid her divorce from husband Kevin Federline, with who she shares two sons Preston and Jayden. Britney recently spoke in court and pleaded to end her conservatorship. Many of her fans and celebs came out in support of the singer-songwriter including Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea posted on her Instagram story and mentioned the hashtag ‘Free Britney’, which denotes the support to end Britney’s conservatorship. 

Britney spoke against her father Jamie, 68. According to a report in US Weekly, Britney said, “I got a phone call from my dad, basically saying I’d failed the test or whatever. [He said], ‘I’m sorry, Britney, you have to listen to your doctors. They’re planning to send you to a small home in Beverly Hills to do a small rehab program that we’re going to make up for you. You’re going to pay $60,000 a month for this,’” she recalled. “I cried on the phone for an hour and he loved every minute of it.”

Take a look at Rhea’s post:

Reportedly Britney even mentioned that her dad, management, and anybody else who is involved in the conservatorship should go to jail. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out. I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” said Britney.

Also Read| Britney Spears' ex Justin Timberlake VOICES support for her; Says 'what's happening to her is just not right'

Credits :US Weekly, Rhea Chakraborty InstagramImage Credit: Getty

You may like these
Britney Spears Conservatorship Hearing: 6 BIG takeaways from popstar's heartbreaking court testimony
Britney Spears' ex Justin Timberlake VOICES support for her; Says 'what's happening to her is just not right'
Jamie Spears says he's 'sorry to see his daughter in pain' after Britney Spears hits out at him in court
Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears REACTS after singer's controversial plea to get her 'life back'
Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing: Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian & more back the singer
Britney Spears pleads court to end her conservatorship: I’m not ok, I’m not happy, I can’t sleep
Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Who the hell is she to lend support? She is Nobody!

Anonymous 18 hours ago

Britney seems like an angel in front of this dayan

Anonymous 20 hours ago

She may employ you as a maid ! Go for it !

close