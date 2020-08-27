Rhea Chakraborty was seeking advice from Mahesh Bhatt after Sushant Singh Rajput asked her to leave their home

In a recent interview, Rhea Chakraborty reveals that Mahesh Bhatt is like a father figure for her and she only messaged Bhatt after Sushant Singh Rajput asked the actress to move out of their shared home.

Since the CBI has taken reigns over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, there have been new revelations and discoveries every day. In case you missed it, in just the past week, there have been revelations alleging the late actor’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of money laundering, poisoning him, isolating him, and more. Today, Rhea is addressing all the claims in an interview with India Today.

In the interview, the actress made honest revelations on the case. Rhea started off saying that she can't believe that this is happening with her, and that Sushant’s not alive anymore. Rhea adds that she will fight the media harassment and just wants to have a normal life. Rhea then proceeds to reveal that Mahesh Bhatt is like a father figure to her and expresses distress over the claims of any other relation between the two.

Rhea claims that she was broken after SSR asked her to leave the house when she was suffering from the same mental health distress SSR had been facing in the past year. Rhea reveals that at that time she reached out to Mahesh Bhatt to consult with him on what to do, and Bhatt advised her to “be strong, think about your father before taking any steps.”

Prior to this, Rhea had asked Mumbai Police officials for protection against media and angry SSR fans. The former VJ took to Instagram to share a video of her father Indrajit Chakraborty being swamped by the media at their building entrance in Juhu. The actress said that she has reached out to the Mumbai Police for help but has not received any assistance so far. Rhea also revealed that she and her family members have been trying to get out of the house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities, but are facing difficulties. She addressed this as a threat to her and her family's life especially given the coronavirus scare.

Credits :India Today

