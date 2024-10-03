Rhea Norwood Discusses Heartstopper Season 3 And Stepping Into The Spotlight In London's 'Cabaret'

Rhea Norwood, who played Imogen Heaney in Netflix's hit teen drama Heartstopper, is having a busy year. The British actress shares what viewers can anticipate from the show's third season, which premieres this week, as well as her experience leading London's West End production of Cabaret.

Heartstopper's third season is expected to take a more mature tone. As the characters, including Norwood's Imogen, prepare for life after high school, subjects like mental health, love, and university choices will play an important role, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

"All the characters are getting much older now," Norwood adds. "They're looking at universities, Imogen included, and thinking a lot about the future, who they want to be when they go into the world."

This season also stars Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey as Charlie's celebrity crush, Jack Maddox. Norwood calls Bailey very charming and adds that he's just got this incredible, natural charisma.

Fans of the show can expect deeper and more complex subject matter, all delivered with Heartstopper's warmth. She said it tackles some of the more complicated subject matters with a hug.

One of the cast's favorite moments from season three was welcoming Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey on set. Norwood, an admirer of his work, was thrilled to have him join the cast. She said she got to meet him briefly and watch him work. She added that he just has this incredible, natural charisma.

Norwood reflects on how the Heartstopper set has evolved over time, stating that it has become more lighthearted as the group has grown closer. "By season three, we all know each other so well,” she said. “There’s this natural chemistry now that we have. It’s a very playful energy, and there’s a lot of joking around.”

In addition to Heartstopper, Norwood is now leading the West End revival of Cabaret as Sally Bowles at the Playhouse Theatre. From June to September, she performed alongside Layton Williams, bringing the legendary role to life.

Norwood adds that she thinks she is one of the youngest people to play Sally and adds that she's wanted to play the character since she was sixteen.

Set in 1930s Berlin during the rise of the Nazi Party, the musical focuses on the Kit Kat Club's nightlife and Sally's relationship with American writer Clifford Bradshaw. Norwood describes her performance as physically demanding yet creatively fulfilling.

"My body is telling me it's time [to stop]," she admits, but creatively, she believes she can go much longer. "I feel like the depth of where you can go with the character and the script... it's beautiful."

