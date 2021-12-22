RHOA's Nene Leakes SPOTTED holding hands with new BF Nyonisela Sioh months after husband Gregg's death

Nene Leakes has been recently spotted holding hands with her new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh months after her husband Gregg Leakes' death due to colon cancer. According to Page Six, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was photographed with Sioh on Saturday night as the couple were publicly holding hands in Miami.

Leakes wore a leopard-print jumpsuit and customed it with a black belt and strappy black stilettos while Sioh donned a blue ensemble with casual black sandals. Page Six has reported that the couple were spotted leaving Mr Chow in Miami Beach and some of their friends were also accompanying them.

For those unversed, Nene tragically lost her husband Gregg to colon cancer and started dating Sioh three months after Gregg's death. She also told her fans that her husband would want to see her being happy in her life. In an interview with The Shade Room, via Page Six, Nene had mentioned grieving for her husband had been "harder and depressing" when she was alone. "Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you has found a good one.’”

In other news, Leakes and Sioh's romance rumours began when the new man joined her to celebrate her 54th birthday on December 13. As many videos and pictures were posted from the birthday party, Page Six has reported that it showed Sioh and Leakes getting cozy with each other.

Nene and Gregg have a 22-year-old son named Brentt. and they raised NeNe’s 31-year-old son, Bryson, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Calvin Bryant.

