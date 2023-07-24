RHOBH alum Lisa Rinna poses naked, pays homage to Schitt's Creek iconic character Moira Rose

Lisa Rinna, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, celebrated her 60th birthday in style, showing her toned figure in a nude Instagram story. Her sculpted muscles were prominent in the shot, which appeared to have been taken at a spa. For the shot, she wore no makeup, exposing a perfect complexion to complement her outstanding tight physique.

Lisa Rinna poses completely NUDE on her birthday

Lisa Rinna demonstrated her fitness by posing entirely naked on her birthday. She censored the most intimate parts of her body with golden heart emojis. With her hair slicked back, the brunette beauty glanced directly at the camera. In the lower right corner, she also put a "Happy Sunday" GIF.

"Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself as you can while you still can and celebrate it, Ok Moira,” Rinna remarked over the picture.

Lisa demonstrated her sense of humor in her newest Instagram post, despite her blistering gorgeous physique and decades-long profession. “I adore cake,” she said with a video of herself dancing to 50 Cent's In Da Club (It's Your Birthday).

Whether on purpose or not, the Rinna Beauty entrepreneur continues to make ripples on social media. Also, she recently uploaded a selfie of herself with an even bigger-than-usual pout and lengthy hair extensions, giving followers the impression she looked like Brandi Glanville or Steven Tyler.

Lisa Rinna’s work front

Lisa was well known for her portrayal as the sassy Taylor McBride on Melrose Place. During her four-year stint as a Soap Talk presenter, the Entourage star received four Emmy nods. In 2007, the actress made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, proving that she could sing. The mother of two, who left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons in January, denied earlier this year that her family will return to television with a spin-off reality program. Lisa has created numerous successful business endeavors in addition to singing and acting. The Lisa Rinna Collection, her first fashion collection, premiered on QVC. The seductive 60-year-old now has her own beauty brand, Rinna Beauty, as well as a wine collection, Rinna Wines.

