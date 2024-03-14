RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Refuses To Reveal Reason Behind Split From Mauricio Umansky

Since the debut of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's relationship has been on display for viewers. From parenting their daughters to expanding their businesses, their journey unfolded on screen. In 2022, Umansky ventured into reality TV with his own series, Buying Beverly Hills.

Having met in 1994, the couple married two years later. However, in July 2023, reports surfaced of their separation, although they denied plans for divorce. Despite living separately, they maintain an amicable relationship as they navigate their future. Season 13 of RHOBH continued filming post-separation news, shedding light on their evolving dynamic.

Kyle Richards refuses to reveal reason behind split from Mauricio Umansky

During the third segment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion, Kyle Richards firmly established a boundary regarding her strained relationship with Mauricio Umansky.

When host Andy Cohen inquired about the reason behind their separation, Kyle refused to divulge, stating, “It’s nobody’s f–king business,” in no uncertain terms.

During another segment of the reunion, Richards revisited her previous statement from the Season 13 finale, which hinted at the reason behind their split. Reflecting on her earlier comment where she mentioned “there were things that happened that made [her] lose [her] trust” in her husband.

“With any marriage there’s issues that you have, and they come up, and then something like I said in my interview happened where I did lose my trust,” she expressed emotionally during Wednesday's episode. She further shared, “I care about my family first, and I really did try, and then when I couldn’t, the kind of things that I was, I don’t want to say putting up with, just became more apparent to me, I guess I couldn’t do that anymore and I finally just had a breaking point.”

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation

Page Six officially confirmed the separation of the Bravolebrity and Umansky in July 2023. Despite this, in October of the same year, the founder of The Agency expressed optimism about their relationship, stating to Page Six that they were "not throwing in the towel.”

However, as time passed, the possibility of reconciling their fractured relationship appeared to diminish. Umansky's efforts were evident as he sat down with their daughters to address their separation in a preview clip for Season 2 of Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills. He said to his emotional daughters, “I had an amazing 26 years with your mom –– an amazing 26 years. I wanted to do everything possible to just save it.”

Umansky further confirmed that they had agreed to explore relationships with other individuals. Umansky and Richards are parents to three daughters, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. Additionally, Richards is a mother to 35-year-old daughter Farrah, whom she shares with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

Additionally, although they are currently residing together as they navigate their separation, Richards and Umansky have no plans to continue living together for much longer. According to an eyewitness who spoke to Page Six on Tuesday, Umansky was overheard stating that he and Richards are "not together" and that he intends to "move out" of their shared residence. Furthermore, during last week's reunion episode, Richards' sister Kathy Hilton speculated that Richards had been contemplating leaving Umansky for the past three to four years.

Despite rumors linking Richards romantically to country singer Morgan Wade since last summer, she has vehemently denied any romantic involvement beyond friendship. On the other hand, Umansky has been seen on dates and socializing with younger women, although he is not believed to be in a serious relationship at the moment.

