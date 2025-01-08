RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Gushes About THIS 'Crazy' Alleged Moment With Johnny Depp; Here's What She Claims
Garcelle Beauvais makes bold claims about her whirlwind encounter with actor Johnny Depp at an iconic club in Miami. Find out what happened between the stars!
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais reflected on her whirlwind and steamy encounter with Johnny Depp at a club in Miami. On the episode of the reality show that premiered on January 7, the TV personality claimed she once made out with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.
She was in the city for her co-star Erika Jayne's show. "Erika is being honored by the GLAAD Association, and it's at The Viper Room," she recalled, then asked her makeup artists whether Depp owned the iconic club. When her glam team correctly remembered the actor as the former owner of the legendary venue, the Bravolebrity went ahead and spilled the tea.
"I was in Miami at a club, and yeah, made out with Johnny," she said. "Isn't that crazy?" she added with a laugh, without giving any other specifics.
This wasn’t the first time a RHOBH star opened up about their respective celebrity encounters or crushes.
On the November 20 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Sutton Stracke claimed that her co-star Kyle Richards tried to hook up with Kevin Costner while discussing her rumored affair with Morgan Wade.
Stracke recalled getting a text from Kyle in Aspen, where she expressed her wish to get together with the Yellowstone actor, who was also in the same city. "It’s not all about Morgan. There’s some Kevin Costner mixed in there," she jokingly added. However, Kyle later denied her claims, saying it was "definitely not true" and that it was a made-up story.