RHOBH's PK Kemsley calls Dorit's PTSD 'high maintenance'; she accuses him of not being there for her physically or emotionally

PK Kemsley sparks controversy on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills by expressing reservations about the perceived 'obnoxious' aspects of wife Dorit Kemsley's PTSD. During a joint therapy session featured on the Wednesday, January 10, episode, PK questions the intersection of high maintenance and PTSD, leading to a heated exchange between the couple.

Dorit's plea for support

Dorit, 47, opens up during the therapy session about her lingering PTSD following a harrowing home invasion in 2021. She reveals feeling abandoned by PK, 56, who was frequently traveling during her time of need. Dorit said that the patience and passes she extended have run out, emphasizing the importance of PK being present both emotionally and physically. "There are elements that I understand, there are also elements that I don’t consider are PTSD. I don’t, the reality is, when does high maintenance blend with PTSD?” he said.

PK's perception of Dorit's PTSD

PK, in response, challenges the severity of Dorit's PTSD, suggesting that certain elements are more 'high maintenance' than related to the disorder. The couple's disagreement intensifies as they discuss the surprise element triggering anxiety for Dorit and PK's perception of her evolving into a more 'high maintenance' partner over the years.

Emotional confessions in therapy

Amidst the ongoing argument, PK gets emotional during the therapy session, expressing a desire to understand Dorit's PTSD. He urges her to articulate her feelings calmly and less defensively, emphasizing his genuine attempt to comprehend her pain. Dorit, however, accuses PK of not grasping the severity of her PTSD and reacting defensively to her attempts to communicate.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode showcases the tumultuous dynamics between PK and Dorit Kemsley, as they grapple with the aftermath of a traumatic home invasion. The clash over the nature of Dorit's PTSD and PK's emotional availability promises further drama in the unfolding season. Stay tuned for updates on how this rift impacts their relationship and the overall RHOBH narrative.

