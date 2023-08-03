RHOC: Heather Dubrow flaunts USD 16 million Beverly Hills estate, netizens slam her for being 'out of touch'

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow has bought a $16 million mansion in Beverly Hills with her husband Terry Dubrow. The estate is reportedly 9,000-square-foot on 8.2 acres of land. The couple is now renovating the property and the reality television star has been slammed by netizens as 'pretentious' for flaunting it off.

RHOC star Heather Dubrow flaunts $16 million Beverly Hills estate

In October last year, Heather and Terry sold their Château Dubrow in Orange County for $55 million and splurged $14 million for a penthouse in Century City skyscraper. Now the duo has bought the five-bedroom, four-bathroom estate which also boasts a large foyer, a dining area, a private tennis court, and an outdoor kitchen. Heather used the Barbie poster theme and posted about the recent $16 million purchase on her Instagram account.

She captioned the post using Barbie and Ken references, "BREAKING NEWS! Watch out Beverly Hills, The Dubrow dream house is officially underway! Lots of house updates to come from Heather and 'Just Terry' [x2 laughing face emojis] [x2 dancing emojis]." We are so excited to redo this legendary home (should take about 3 years) Use the comments to let me know if you want to watch the process and what specifically you're interested in!"

RHOC star Heather Dubrow slammed for being 'out of touch'

Netizens were quick to slam the 54-year-old in the comment section. One user wrote, "This Barbie is tone-deaf, out of touch, and pretentious." Another replied, "I'm sorry but many are out here trying to survive with overpriced housing and groceries, we really don't need to see more rich people buying and renovating million-dollar properties. So sad this is where we are in America." A third asked, "What's it like to have everything and still not be content?"

A fourth commented, "Self-absorbed a little," while a fifth felt, "So many things are out of touch with this post... I can't." A sixth added, "Imagine actually thinking people want to watch your mega-mansion being built while the majority of them struggle to pay their freaking bills. The hubris." A seventh responded, "Hard pass, we get it, you're rich."

More about the USD 16 million Beverly Hills estate

Meanwhile, the Beverly Hills mansion has panoramic city and ocean views, dual staircases connected to a wrap-around balcony, French doors opening to a pool patio, and an above-ground spa. The dining room has a fireplace and the primary suite has dual walk-in closets, a balcony, an office, and a gym plus media room. Heather Dubrow is currently starring on the seventeenth season of the reality series The Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo.

