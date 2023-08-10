RHOC star Heather Dubrow saves husband Terry's life after health scare similar to Hailey Bieber's 2022 stroke

American plastic surgeon and Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow has revealed how his wife Heather Dubrow saved his life after he went through a medical emergency. The 64-year-old television personality could have lost his life if Heather did not force him to get hospitalized. Here's what happened and how Heather ensured Terry was safe after his health scare.

Terry Dubrow's stroke-like symptoms during dinner

Terry told TMZ that he was having dinner with Heather and their son at The Ivy in Los Angeles on August 3, 2023, when it happened. The surgeon, who co-hosts and produces the reality series Botched, began slurring his speech at the upscale restaurant. Since it happened for less than a minute, he tried to brush it off but Heather was not okay with that. The Real Housewives of Orange County star didn't want to take risks and told their son to call 911.

This pissed Terry off who repeated that he was fine and nothing was wrong with him. The paramedics arrived and after a checkup, they revealed he was okay but the reality star still insisted on taking him to the hospital. An annoyed Terry refused to comply and got out of the ambulance. He called an Uber so he could go home. During his ride back, he received a lot of calls from his doctor friends because Heather had told them what had happened to him.

Heather Dubrow's persistent check on Terry's health

After listening to what they had to say, Terry got convinced and went to the hospital where the tests determined he had gone through a transient ischemic attack, also known as a TIA. This happens due to a blockage of blood flow to a part of the brain which leads to stroke-like symptoms temporarily. It was revealed that the surgeon had a patent foramen ovale, also known as PFO, which is basically a hole in the heart that doesn't close after birth.

A blood clot passed through the PFO and traveled to his brain which led to the temporary attack and stroke-like behavior. Terry's ovale was fixed and he is not well and has already started high-intensity workouts. He has also been cleared to perform surgery. The host could have had a life-threatening stroke if it wasn't for Heather. This is similar to what happened to Hailey Bieber in 2022. She was hospitalized in March last year after similar symptoms.

Meanwhile, Heather made a post on Instagram talking about the medical incident. "I love this man with my whole heart. I'm beyond grateful that Terry's ok, this could have gone very differently. If you see someone having stroke-like symptoms: get them to the Hospital. You have 5 hours to get them treatment," she wrote and proceeded to thank the doctors and nurses at the hospital. She concluded by being grateful to everyone for their support.

