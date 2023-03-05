RHOC star Heather pens a heartfelt note for her 12-year-old son Ace who comes out as transgender; Says THIS

Proud mom Heather Dubrow recently shared a post on Instagram where she announced that her youngest son has come out as transgender. That post was a tribute to her son on the occasion of International Sons’ Day. The RHOC star shared a picture of a beach with her son’s name “Ace” etched in the sand. She captioned it – "It’s International sons’ day! We love you, our youngest son, Ace along with a heart emoji.

Heather Dubrow stated that it’s the job of parents to give their children a safe and supportive environment so that they turn out to be happy, healthy, confident, and independent humans. The 54-year-old further added that Ace is just 12 years old and has a long life ahead of him. So, one day they would want him to share his own story if he wishes to do so. The Bravo star expressed her love for Ace and how proud she is to be his parent. She concluded the post by saying that his brothers and sisters love him too. Heather’s husband, Doctor Terry Dubrow’ replied to this post and wrote "Thank you all for spreading the love.

Heather Dubrow’s reaction to her kids’ sexual identities

Heather and Terry are proud parents to their four kids, including Katarina, Max and Nick, and Ace. The two of Heather’s children have come out as LGBTQ members before Ace. In 2020, her daughter ‘Max’ announced that she is bisexual. Later in 2022, Heather announced that her other daughter, Kat, is a lesbian. Kat decided to reveal it in her family group text as she wrote, 'By the way, I'm a lesbian”. Heather also shared that she had mixed reactions about her children's sexual identity. Even though she knows her family is incredibly inclusive and accepting, she always wonders what others would be like out in the world.

Also read: Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe reacts to J K Rowling’s anti-trans comments: Transgender women are women | PINKVILLA

Advertisement

Also read: International Transgender Day of Visibility: Watch INVISIBLE an evocative glimpse into struggles of Transwomen | PINKVILLA